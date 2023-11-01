New MNTN Performance TV Ad Showcases Dynamic Duo

In an exciting new advertisement for MNTN Performance TV, Ryan Reynolds and Grant Gustin team up to bring fans a dose of superhero nostalgia. The ad features Reynolds and Gustin playfully acknowledging their iconic roles as Green Lantern and The Flash respectively.

Gustin recently bid farewell to his character, Barry Allen/The Flash, after nine successful seasons. However, his impact on the “Arrowverse” and the hearts of fans around the world is undeniable. Many fans even voiced their desire to see Gustin make an appearance in the upcoming The Flash film starring Ezra Miller.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his portrayal of Deadpool, hasn’t forgotten his admiration for Gustin. Reynolds enlisted the actor to join him in a commercial for his advertising platform, MNTN Performance TV. Gustin appears in the ad as “Seymour Roas, Chief Performance Officer,” aligning with the platform’s slogan of “See More Return on Ad Spend.” Reynolds, always one to break the fourth wall, hints at the possibility of some fancasting at play.

The advertisement showcases Reynolds dropping witty references to Gustin’s time in the “Arrowverse,” ultimately culminating in a bittersweet exchange between the two. Reynolds proclaims, “You’ll always be my Barry,” to which Gustin responds, “You’ll always be my Hal.” Their connection is evident, even in the realm of marketing.

While Gustin’s tenure as The Flash may have come to an end, his impact on the superhero genre and the hearts of fans will endure. The MNTN Performance TV ad serves as a delightful reminder of the dynamic duo’s on-screen presence and the lasting legacy they have created within the superhero community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is Grant Gustin?

Grant Gustin is an actor best known for his role as Barry Allen/The Flash in The CW’s hit series, “The Flash.” He played the Scarlet Speedster for nine seasons and left an indelible mark on the “Arrowverse.”

2. What is MNTN Performance TV?

MNTN Performance TV is an advertising platform created Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool. It aims to optimize ad spend and improve return on investment for advertisers.

3. Who is Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He has portrayed various iconic characters, including Deadpool in the Marvel films. Reynolds is also the Chief Creative Officer of MNTN Performance TV.

4. Will Grant Gustin appear in The Flash film?

There have been fan speculations regarding Grant Gustin’s appearance in the upcoming The Flash film, starring Ezra Miller. However, no official announcements have been made regarding Gustin’s involvement in the project.

+Source: [Bleeding Cool](https://bleedingcool.com/tv/youtube-ryan-reynolds-grant-gustin-flash-green-lantern-mutual-admiration/)