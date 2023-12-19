Composting Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh Overcome Challenges and Expand Business with JANO’s Support

Summary:

Mohine and Radhika, a couple in Bangladesh, have successfully built a flourishing composting business with the help of the Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) program. This innovative project, funded the European Union (EU) and the Austrian Development Agency, aims to combat malnutrition and food insecurity in the country. By providing the couple with training and guidance, JANO has empowered them to overcome initial challenges and expand their business, ultimately ensuring that local communities have access to affordable and nutritious food.

The Journey to Success:

Several years ago, Mohine and Radhika started their entrepreneurial journey with their two sons, Sonaton and Krusho. Initially, they faced difficulties in selling compost and were only able to produce a small quantity for their village. Recognizing their need for support, they turned to JANO for assistance. Through JANO, they received training and learned the technical know-how of compost production and marketing. With this newfound knowledge, their business grew exponentially.

Making a Difference:

JANO’s main objective is to make nutritious food readily available and affordable for local communities. This involves not just aiding farmers in food production, but also empowering home-based entrepreneurs like Mohine and Radhika to serve as the last-mile support in delivering the food. By expanding their composting business, Mohine and Radhika have contributed to this goal. Their specialized organic fertilizer, produced through composting with worms, ensures the local soil has optimal conditions for crop growth.

Empowering Women and Girls:

In Bangladesh, where 40 million people are food insecure and 11 million suffer from acute hunger, women and girls are disproportionately affected. The JANO program recognizes this and aims to address the nutritional needs of pregnant and lactating women, as well as children under five and adolescent girls. By supporting entrepreneurs like Mohine and Radhika, JANO helps uplift these marginalized groups and creates opportunities for economic empowerment.

Looking Ahead:

Thanks to JANO’s guidance, Mohine and Radhika have achieved remarkable success in their composting business. They now package and deliver their fertilizer and worms to customers across the country, selling an average of 3,600 kilograms of fertilizer and 15 kilograms of worms each month. Their story exemplifies how targeted support and training can transform local businesses and make positive impacts on food security and nutrition in communities. As JANO continues to empower more entrepreneurs, it paves the way for a brighter and more secure future for Bangladesh.