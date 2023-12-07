The Benefits of Lump Sum Payments vs. Monthly Payments

In a recent study conducted GiveDirectly, a charitable nonprofit that provides cash directly to low-income households, researchers explored the effectiveness of different payment methods for basic income. The study focused on a group of 6,000 people in rural Kenya who received a monthly payment of a little over $20, with some participants receiving payments for two years and others for the full 12 years. In addition, a separate group received a lump sum payment of $500.

The findings revealed that the group receiving the lump sum payment experienced greater financial success compared to those receiving monthly payments. The lump sum recipients earned more, started more businesses, and invested more in education than the monthly payment group. According to MIT economists Tavneet Suri and Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, there was a significant increase in net revenues for the lump sum group, indicating higher profits from small businesses.

The explanation for this difference lies in the availability of startup capital. The lump sum payment provided participants with the necessary funds to start businesses and make investments. On the other hand, the monthly payment group had to save and accumulate money over time to reach the same level of capital.

Interestingly, the study also discovered that the long-term monthly payment group, receiving payments for the full 12 years, had similar results to the lump sum group. This was due to the use of rotating savings and credit associations (ROSCAs), which allowed participants to pool their monthly payments and generate lump sums to invest.

While the lump sum payment offers immediate access to capital and eliminates the need for long-term savings, the monthly payment provides consistency and allows for easier budgeting of regular expenses. Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages depending on the individual’s financial goals and circumstances.

Overall, this study demonstrates the importance of considering different payment structures when providing cash assistance to low-income households. By understanding the impact of lump sum payments versus monthly payments, organizations like GiveDirectly can better tailor their programs to support economic empowerment and entrepreneurship in disadvantaged communities.