The Rise of Terrible Christmas Films on Netflix

Netflix has become renowned for its lineup of bold, innovative shows such as Black Mirror and Stranger Things. However, it appears that the streaming giant is dipping its toes into a new market: Terrible Christmas Films. The top-streamed movie on Netflix this week, Best. Christmas. Ever!, has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons.

Gone are the days when such Christmas rom-coms were confined to low-budget, direct-to-TV releases. Best. Christmas. Ever! features a predictable plot and lackluster performances from its lead actors, Heather Graham and Brandy. The story revolves around two former frenemies who are reluctantly brought together during the holiday season. Amidst the expected family-friendly mishaps, a conveniently anticipated musical number takes place, leading to a heartwarming resolution where the characters discover the true essence of the holidays.

Critics have not been kind to this film, labeling it as “mercifully short” due to its TV-special-like runtime of 82 minutes. One reviewer even went as far as to categorize it as “terrible, even holiday film standards.” Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño deliver lackluster performances as the beleaguered husbands, while the script fails to provide Graham and Brandy with substantial material to showcase their talents.

Surprisingly, despite the negative reception from critics, Best. Christmas. Ever! quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s most-streamed movies. It seems that viewers are craving lighthearted and harmless content during the holiday season, regardless of the critical warnings. This behavior echoes what we witnessed with films like Gemini Man, which also secured high streaming numbers despite mixed reviews.

