The Journey to a Super App for SMBs: Insights from Chirag Shah, CEO of Nucleus Commercial Finance

In a recent interview with Isabelle Castro, Chirag Shah, CEO and founder of Nucleus Commercial Finance, shared his views on the potential for a Super App for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Nucleus, a fintech company that provides financing solutions for SMBs, has a tech-focused vision and is well-positioned to offer insights into the integration of finance into a Super App.

Shah highlighted the importance of making a difference and solving real problems as the driving force behind Nucleus’s product ideas and solutions. He emphasized the need for a Super App to simplify the lives of SMBs and make their day-to-day operations easier. However, Shah noted that the concept of a Super App for SMBs is still in its early stages, with many financial apps claiming to be Super Apps but only serving specific finance-related requirements.

One of the major challenges in creating a Super App for SMBs lies in the dispersed nature of SMB data, which differs significantly from consumer data. Unlike consumers, SMBs have diverse data points that cannot be accessed through a single API. Building the necessary infrastructure to gather and analyze this data is complex and costly. Additionally, the requirements of SMBs vary based on their size and sector, further complicating the development of a comprehensive Super App.

Shah suggested that a clearly defined objective and focus on specific requirements would be essential for creating a Super App. SMBs have multiple touch points, similar to consumers, and determining which touch points to cover within the Super App is crucial. Collaborating with partners to address different SMB needs and accessing the necessary data are also key components in the journey towards a Super App for SMBs.

While the path to a Super App for SMBs may be challenging, Nucleus is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation in SME lending. Through their tech-centric approach and understanding of the intersection between technology, finance, and hubbub, Nucleus aims to contribute to the evolution of a Super App that truly revolutionizes the SMB landscape.

Sources:

– Interview with Chirag Shah, CEO and founder of Nucleus Commercial Finance