The Final Season of “The Crown” to Premiere in Two Parts

Netflix has announced that the final season of the hit historical drama “The Crown” will be split into two parts. The first slate of episodes is set to premiere on November 16, followed another premiere on December 14. A teaser trailer featuring the three iterations of Queen Elizabeth II, portrayed Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton, has been released.

The first part of the final season will focus on the final days of Princess Diana, including her romance with Dodi Fayed. The show’s executive producers have promised to handle her death with “enormous sensitivity.” Research and careful consideration have gone into recreating these events in a delicate and thoughtful manner.

The second part of the season will extend into the early 2000s, depicting the early stages of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, as well as a royal wedding. One of the standout scenes will be when William first laid eyes on Kate at St. Andrews University in Edinburgh, Scotland. The show will also feature the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The cast for the final season includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Newcomers Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey will portray Kate Middleton and Prince William, respectively.

In addition to the final season of “The Crown,” there have been talks of a potential prequel series that would chronicle the reigns of Queen Elizabeth II’s predecessors. However, as of now, there have been no updates on the development of this spin-off series.

