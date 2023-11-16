Facebook Groups for College Parents: A Blessing or a Burden?

Parents of college students are flocking to Facebook groups for advice, support, and information about their children’s new journey. These groups have become mainstream, serving as meeting places for parents to share tips, ask questions, and even seek social connections. However, opinions about the usefulness of these groups are divided.

On one hand, parents find value in accessing packing lists, learning about dorm layouts, and receiving instructions on how to build customized bunk-bed headboards. They join these groups to stay on top of things and ensure they are adequately prepared for their child’s college experience. Jennifer from New Jersey, for example, initially joined a Facebook group for parents of new students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but started considering quitting when she came across advice like using a pool noodle to prevent her son’s phone from falling. Some parents find such recommendations excessive and question the need for constant involvement in their children’s lives.

Others, like Mary from Oregon, view these groups as a source of entertainment, relishing in the group-chat drama. While she acknowledges that about 20 percent of the posts in her daughter’s Syracuse University parent group were useful, she found the rest to be “over-the-top nuts.” Parents in these groups would complain about trivial issues, like uncleared snowy paths in Syracuse or difficulty registering for desired classes. The groups often became forums for discussing non-essential matters such as where to get a haircut or how to make more room in a mini-fridge.

While some parents appreciate the support and information these groups provide, others view them as a manifestation of helicopter parenting. The constant need for detailed information and excessive involvement can be seen as hindering the development of independence and problem-solving skills in college students.

FAQs

What are Facebook groups for college parents?

Facebook groups for college parents are online communities where parents can connect, seek advice, and share information about their children’s college experiences.

What kind of information do parents share in these groups?

Parents share a wide range of information in these groups, including packing lists, dorm layouts, advice on various college-related matters, and recommendations for services in the college areas.

Why do some parents find these groups excessive?

Some parents believe that these groups encourage helicopter parenting and excessive involvement in their children’s lives, hindering their ability to become independent and solve problems on their own.

Are these groups moderated?

While some colleges have university employees moderate these groups, most groups are formed and run parents themselves.