New Cryptographic Technologies Could Enable Content Moderation Without Breaking Encryption

In a recent panel discussion on encryption, privacy policy, and human rights at the United Nations’s annual Internet Governance Forum, efforts to monitor encrypted messages were examined. Various policy proposals have emerged globally, calling for tech companies to build ways to gain access to information about encrypted messages, including through back-door access. There have also been attempts to increase moderation and safety on encrypted messaging apps to combat the spread of abusive content such as child sexual abuse material, criminal networking, and drug trafficking.

Advocates for encryption are generally opposed to these proposals as they undermine user privacy guaranteed end-to-end encryption. However, there are new cryptographic technologies being developed that might allow for content moderation and enforcement of platform policies and laws without breaking encryption. These technologies are still in the research phase, but they aim to use algorithms to evaluate messages or patterns in metadata to identify problematic material without revealing the content of the messages.

The debate surrounding encryption is complex, with states wanting to crack down on illicit activity on platforms, while free speech advocates fear it will lead to censorship. Two main technologies to watch in this space are automated scanning and message franking/forward tracing.

Automated scanning involves AI-powered systems that scan message content and compare it to a database of objectionable material. This can be done either on the client-side, before messages are encrypted and sent, or on the server-side, intercepting the message after it has been encrypted. However, this approach raises concerns about scalability, accuracy of moderation algorithms, censorship, and privacy.

Message franking and forward tracing use cryptography to produce verifiable reports of malicious messages. Message franking embeds a tag in each message as an invisible electronic signature, allowing tech companies to verify reported abusive messages. Forward tracing tracks the origin of encrypted messages, aiding in identifying sources of abusive content.

These new cryptographic technologies have the potential to strike a balance between content moderation and user privacy. However, they still face technical, accuracy, and privacy challenges that need to be addressed for wider adoption.

Source: The Technocrat, MIT Technology Review’s weekly tech policy newsletter