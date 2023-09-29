Streaming Disrupts Actor Pay: The Battle for Residuals in the Streaming Era

The rise of streaming platforms has completely disrupted the entertainment industry, challenging traditional models of DVD purchasing, film renting, and moviegoing. This shift has not only changed how audiences consume content but also how actors get paid. One of the major changes that actors are fighting for is the inclusion of residuals in their contracts for shows appearing on streaming platforms.

Residuals are a small percentage of shared earnings from film or television that actors receive. In the past, residuals played a significant role in actors’ earnings, but with the emergence of streaming, these gains have diminished. Currently, actors represented SAG-AFTRA are on strike, demanding to receive 2% of the revenue generated shows they appear in on streaming platforms.

Studios argue that this demand is unrealistic and would allow actors to reap rewards without assuming any financial risk. However, actors simply want to adapt existing payout models to the changing technology and consumption habits of audiences. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the influence of streaming in the entertainment landscape, as movie theaters were forced to close and studios turned to releasing movies through streaming services using premium video on demand.

The case of Scarlett Johansson suing Disney for breach of contract over the simultaneous release of “Black Widow” in theaters and streaming showcases the issues actors face. Johansson claimed to have lost $50 million from the release strategy, as her contract did not have a revenue-sharing agreement for streaming. This exemplifies the need for actors to negotiate contracts that reflect the current streaming-dominated industry.

These battles for residuals and fair compensation echo the labor struggles of Hollywood’s past. The vertical integration of studios in the 1930s and 1940s led to exploitation and little bargaining power for actors. It was not until the 1948 Supreme Court ruling that actors gained greater agency in negotiating contracts. However, they were still largely cut out of studio revenue.

Residuals started to be implemented in the 1950s, modeled on music royalties, but actors do not have claim to copyrights like musicians do. SAG-AFTRA went on strike in the 1960s to secure residuals for all actors, a significant victory. However, with the advent of streaming, the existing residual model does not account for this new form of content distribution.

The challenge lies in determining how streaming revenues should be calculated and allocated. Streaming platforms tend to keep this information private, making it difficult for actors to negotiate their fair share. But just as writers negotiated residuals based on viewership, actors are demanding 2% of streaming revenue generated the shows or films they appear in.

In this rapidly evolving industry, it is essential for actors to advocate for themselves and ensure that their contracts reflect the realities of streaming and changing consumption habits. The battle for residuals is a vital struggle for the dignity and fair compensation of actors in the streaming era.

