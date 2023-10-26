New Fashion Trends That Divide the Masses

As we approach the end of 2023, reflections on the past year are inevitable. While some focus on personal development and well-being, others take a moment to scrutinize fashion trends that have come and gone. Recently, a popular thread on the Reddit forum r/AskReddit invited users to share their thoughts on fashion trends they simply can’t stand.

The thread, started u/ForbiddenCandyxx, has gained significant traction with over 4000 upvotes and more than 7700 responses. People from all walks of life voiced their opinions, creating a diverse range of perspectives on what is considered fashionable and what is not.

One commonly mentioned trend that divided opinions is the “weird super-clean-cut beard/hair line look.” Some Redditors found this style too precise and calculated, likening it to someone who is simultaneously cutting their hair and solving a complex mathematical equation. Others, however, appreciate the careful grooming and attention to detail that this look demands.

Another source of contention is cropped clothing. Some users expressed their dislike for this trend, stating that it feels incomplete or lacking in style. Cropped tops, pants, and jackets, which expose a portion of the body, received mixed reviews. While some find it fashion-forward and trendy, others believe it looks unfinished or inappropriate.

Eyebrows brushed upwards also garnered attention as a polarizing fashion choice. Some users find it unconventional and strange, while others view it as a bold and edgy statement. This trend highlights the subjectivity of fashion and how personal taste can greatly influence opinions.

The debate raged on with mentions of ripped jeans and long acrylic nails. Those critical of ripped jeans argue that they appear worn-out and sloppy, while supporters champion their rebellious and casual aesthetic. As for long acrylic nails, opinions differ on their practicality and functionality. Some see them as an unnecessary inconvenience, while others embrace them as a form of self-expression.

Fashion trends will continue to evolve and divide opinions. What one person finds stylish, another may detest. The beauty of fashion lies in its ability to spark discussion and challenge societal norms. So, whether you love or loathe these trends, one thing is for certain: fashion will always be a hot topic of debate.

FAQ:

Q: What was the fashion trend that sparked the Reddit discussion?

A: The discussion started with a user asking about fashion trends that people can’t stand but seem normal to others.

Q: How many responses did the Reddit thread receive?

A: The thread attracted over 7700 responses from Reddit users.

Q: What were some of the mentioned fashion trends?

A: Some of the mentioned trends included the super-clean-cut beard/hair line look, cropped clothing, eyebrows brushed upwards, ripped jeans, and long acrylic nails.