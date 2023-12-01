Summer Fashion Trends for 2024

Night Vision: Stylish and Versatile Sunglasses

Transition lenses have become a hot trend for the summer season, especially among Generation Z. Le Specs, an Australian sunglasses brand, has taken the lead with their distinctively tinted versions of transition lenses. These ’90s-inspired frames not only protect your eyes from the sun but also allow you to tackle two trends at once. With celebrities like Justin Bieber and the Lime Cordiale brothers sporting these day-to-night sunnies, you can stay fashionable and on-trend all day long. Upgrade your style with a pair of “Dotcom” transition lenses for $90.

American Gigolo: A Winning Style

Taylor Swift is known for not only her catchy break-up ballads but also her well-dressed boyfriends. After singer Harry Styles and actor Joe Alwyn, she has been spotted holding hands with US footballer Travis Kelce. Kelce’s gigolo look, featured in a J. Logan Home upcycled scarf shirt, can be recreated with a colorful camp top from Camilla’s Amore Mio collection. Get ready to play ball with the “Sail Away With Me” shirt for $279.

Fit for Royalty: A Fragrance Inspired Highgrove House

King Charles has allowed British perfumer Penhaligon’s to create a scent inspired his family residence, Highgrove House, to raise money for The Prince’s Trust. The fragrance captures the essence of the weeping silver lime tree, Tilia petiolaris, with notes of lime blossom, mimosa, and cedarwood. Immerse yourself in the garden-fresh unisex fragrance with Penhaligon’s Highgrove Bouquet for $320.

Pick Pockets: Cargo Shorts Make a Comeback

After being lost in dad wardrobes for two decades, cargo shorts have made their way back to the fashion frontlines. British rapper ArrDee shows that long shorts don’t have to be wide. Keep the extra pockets empty, except for a house key, to achieve a slim silhouette. Upgrade your style with a pair of “Fugitive” shorts for $175.

Marine Boy: Surfer Style with an Aussie Update

Troye Sivan’s wardrobe breaks gender boundaries, and his recent menswear looks have been hard-hitting. On the Miu Miu runway in Paris, he embraced a young-daddy attire. Dive into the preppy waters with a pair of classic board shorts from Orlebar Brown. Who says surfer style is only for the beach? Try the “Dane” swim shorts for $395.

