The Dazzling and Risky Feasts of Robert May

The world of dining has always been an ever-changing domain, with each era leaving its mark on the culinary landscape. People who embrace extreme dining as a rebellious act against conventional traditions view it as gritty and high-octane. However, little do they know that the history of dining is far more captivating and perilous than they could ever imagine. One individual who pushed the boundaries of dining experiences was Robert May, a celebrity chef renowned in Elizabethan and Jacobean England.

May’s journey into the culinary world began in a small village in Buckinghamshire, England, where he honed his skills in his father’s kitchen. Guided his father, he mastered the art of cooking dishes that pleased the palates of the wealthy elite. Impressed his talent, May’s father’s employers sent him to Paris for further culinary education. There, May immersed himself in the intricacies of European cooking techniques and styles, learning languages and exploring recipes from manuscripts and cookbooks.

Returning to England in the early 17th century, May embarked on a culinary career that spanned over five decades. Working in prestigious kitchens across London and various regions of England, May developed a distinctive style that transformed meals into unforgettable spectacles. Drawing inspiration from medieval banquet traditions, May reintroduced parades of dishes, accompanied singing, dancing, and even acrobatics.

May’s feasts were filled with awe-inspiring elements. Guests would witness live frogs crawling out of pie crusts or birds erupting from pies, extinguishing candles and plunging the room into momentary darkness. He crafted life-sized deer made of pastry, their “shot” appearance oozing wine when arrows were removed. These daring and theatrical displays left diners with a mix of horror and amusement.

May’s cookbook, The Accomplisht Cook, published in 1660, offers insight into his methods and motivations. His main goal was to create meals that would captivate, delight, and leave a lasting impression on guests. For special occasions, May designed elaborate set-pieces he called “Triumphs and Trophies in Cookery.”

Looking back at May’s unique approach to dining, it’s evident that he sought to breathe new life into the culinary world. His extravagant feasts were a blend of artistry, risk, and entertainment that challenged the norms of his time. Despite the passage of centuries, May’s legacy lives on, reminding us that dining can be an experience that transcends mere sustenance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Robert May?

Robert May was a celebrity chef in Elizabethan and Jacobean England known for his extravagant feasts and theatrical dining experiences.

What made May’s dining experiences unique?

May incorporated elements like live animals, explosions, and sensory effects into his feasts to create unforgettable spectacles that delighted and surprised his guests.

What was May’s inspiration for his dining style?

May drew inspiration from medieval banquet traditions, where meals were accompanied singing, dancing, and acrobatics. He sought to revive the grandeur of the past in his dining experiences.

What was May’s most famous dish?

May’s most iconic creation was a life-sized deer made of pastry, designed to look as if it had been shot with arrows. When diners removed the arrows, wine would flow out, creating a moment of surprise and horror.

Did May use live animals in his dishes?

Yes, May’s daring creations included pies filled with live frogs and birds. When served, the animals would emerge, adding an element of shock and chaos to the dining experience.