The Fall of the House of Usher: A Lighter and More Fun Take on Horror

In Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix miniseries, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” the creator takes a different approach compared to his previous works, such as “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass.” While Flanagan usually explores horror through a deeply humane lens, using ghosts and supernatural elements as mirrors for his characters’ brokenness, “The Fall of the House of Usher” presents a reckoning.

Based on Edgar Allan Poe’s story of the same name, the miniseries centers around Roderick Usher, the head of the Fortunato pharmaceutical company. His fortune is crumbling, as the company faces investigation for pushing an addictive opioid, and his children have died under mysterious and perhaps supernatural circumstances. Roderick tells his story to investigator C. Auguste Dupin, revealing his rise from a mailroom worker to his tragic fall.

Flanagan reinvents Poe’s Gothic tales as a horror-tinged version of the TV series “Succession,” making the show lighter, zippier, and more fun. While the Ushers are depicted as monstrous individuals, they are also sympathetic figures in some ways. Most of them are born out of wedlock, seeking attention or belonging in their actions and behaviors. The toxic bond between Roderick and his twin sister, Madeline, amplifies their worst qualities. The scrutiny of a government investigation exposes their long-standing insecurities and anxieties.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” presents a moral fable, with the Usher family serving as a modern-day stand-in for the Sackler family, known for their involvement in the opioid crisis. While Flanagan’s work usually avoids simplicity, the show’s focus on a family of awful people getting what they deserve adds a satisfying element to the story.

Flanagan’s Netflix works can be seen as family dramas first and horror stories second. However, in this particular series, the Ushers don’t find the emotional catharsis that his other characters often seek. Instead, they become a part of a more traditional and morally-driven horror narrative.

“The Fall of the House of Usher” showcases Flanagan’s talent for blending genres and delivering intimate yet terrifying storytelling. The show’s release on Netflix on October 12 is highly anticipated fans and horror enthusiasts.

