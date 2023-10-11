A Deep Dive into Netflix’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Netflix continues to produce captivating and thought-provoking television shows, with its latest addition being “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Created Mike Flanagan, known for his work on horror series such as “The Haunting Of” and “Midnight Mass,” this limited series draws inspiration from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The show takes on an allegorical approach, using Poe’s stories to craft a big pharma horror parable.

The series revolves around the Usher family, the corrupt owners of a pharmaceutical company responsible for a deadly opioid epidemic. Roderick Usher, the CEO of Fortunato, narrates the story of his life and his children’s deaths to Auggie, a U.S. attorney. Throughout the series, viewers are taken on a journey through flashbacks that highlight Roderick’s past at Fortunato and the mysterious deaths of his children. Meanwhile, a woman named Verna slowly infiltrates the Usher family’s lives and brings about their downfall.

While the concept itself is intriguing, the execution falters. The show becomes bogged down its own formulaic structure, with each episode focusing on a different Usher family member and their encounters with Verna. These vignettes, meant to provide insight into the characters’ twisted lives, fail to engage the audience. The saving grace of the series lies in the performances of Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher and the scenes between Greenwood and Carl Lumbly, who plays Auggie.

As the series progresses, the larger story becomes clearer, and more enticing drama unfolds. Mark Hamill’s character, Arthur Pym, a lawyer for Fortunato, finally receives the screen time that allows him to showcase emotional depth. However, this development comes late in the series, and the ultimate resolution lacks the desired impact. The final reckoning against the Usher family falls flat, with heavy-handed political references and a monologue that feels overdone.

Despite its initial promise and well-produced visuals, “The Fall of the House of Usher” ultimately feels hollow. It falls short of delivering a satisfying horror experience and struggles to maintain the audience’s interest throughout its episodes. Nevertheless, it remains an interesting addition to the array of recent programming shedding light on the darker aspects of society.

Definitions:

Allegory: A narrative that uses symbols or characters to convey a deeper meaning or moral message.

Pharma: Short for pharmaceutical, referring to the pharmaceutical industry.

Opioid epidemic: The widespread misuse and addiction to prescription opioid painkillers, leading to a significant public health crisis.

Formulaic structure: A predictable and repetitive narrative framework.

Vignettes: Brief, self-contained scenes or stories that provide insight into a larger narrative.

Resolution: The outcome or conclusion of a story or situation.

Sources:

– Brandon Yu