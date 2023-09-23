“The Fall of the House of Usher” Review: Flanagan Puts a Twisted Spin on Poe

Creator Mike Flanagan’s final series collaboration with Netflix, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” takes inspiration from the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The series follows the Usher family as they face a curse that leads to their horrifying deaths. Unlike previous Netflix shows, “The Fall of the House of Usher” leans more into gallows humor and grisly moments.

The narrative structure of the series focuses on each Usher family member and their individual demise at the hands of the enigmatic Verna. The deaths are telecast from the beginning, which lessens the overall suspense. However, the series compensates through inventive deaths and a macabre sense of humor that allows the cast to deliver memorable performances.

The standout element of “The Fall of the House of Usher” is its cast, which includes the Flanagan family. Each member delivers captivating monologues, explores the toxicities of the affluent elite, and examines death itself. The corrupt Usher children, played Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, and Sauriyan Sapkota, provide distinct portrayals that drive the narrative forward. Mark Hamill also impresses with his voice acting as Arthur Pym “Reaper,” the family’s cunning lawyer.

While the series excels in creating elaborate kills inspired Poe’s macabre tales, it struggles to integrate his poetry into the dialogue smoothly. Some references feel forced and on-the-nose, detracting from the overall narrative. However, this may be less of an issue for those unfamiliar with Poe’s works.

Overall, “The Fall of the House of Usher” offers a twisted and entertaining spin on Poe’s stories, with a strong cast and creative deaths. However, its execution in adapting Poe’s works could have been more seamless.

