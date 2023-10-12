The Fall of the House of Usher: A Haunting Anthology

The Fall of the House of Usher, the latest creation of writer and director Mike Flanagan, is a testament to his ability to craft captivating horror stories in the era of Netflix. Flanagan’s miniseries format, featuring recurring actors, such as Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas, allows him to tell a cohesive, anthology-like story without the fear of cancellation. His projects, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, may vary in tone but all fall within the horror genre.

Flanagan’s latest show, The Fall of the House of Usher, revolves around dysfunctional families and the haunting effects of the past. Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the series intertwines various Poe stories into its narrative. While prior knowledge of Poe’s work enhances the viewing experience, it is not necessary to appreciate the show’s self-contained story. The series features an ensemble cast, both in the past and present, as it delves into the lives of Roderick Usher’s (Bruce Greenwood) children. Each episode follows a different Usher sibling’s demise, complementing the overarching plot of Roderick’s trial for his role in the opioid epidemic.

With The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan combines his love for Poe’s stories with elements of the shows Succession and Dopesick. The framing device of Roderick recounting his family’s downfall adds coherence to the intricate narrative. The performances of seasoned actors Bruce Greenwood and Carl Lumbly anchor the series, providing gravitas to the story. Additionally, the rest of the cast, including Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill, brings depth to their respective roles.

While the series is excellently crafted and engrossing, it diverges from the binge-watching format typically associated with Netflix. The Fall of the House of Usher would benefit from a weekly release format, allowing viewers time to digest each episode and appreciate the individual deaths and psychological aspects of the story.

In summary, The Fall of the House of Usher serves as another testament to Mike Flanagan’s mastery of the horror genre. By adopting a miniseries format, Flanagan avoids the risk of premature cancellation while creating a cohesive anthology-like drama. The series draws inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe’s works and features outstanding performances from its ensemble cast. While it deviates from the binge-watching format, the show remains captivating and thought-provoking.