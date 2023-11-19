Flying High for Great Hair: The Extravagant Measures of the Rich and Famous

In the pursuit of perfect hair, people are willing to go to great lengths – and heights. While most of us are content with a trip to the salon down the street, the rich and famous take their hair maintenance to the next level. From private jets to yachts, their hairstylists are expected to go wherever necessary to ensure their A-list clients are looking their best.

Renowned colorist Josh Wood has been tasked with touching up roots in some extreme circumstances. On one occasion, he had to drive to the nearest port and be helicoptered onto a client’s yacht in Nice. The landing on the choppy seas was a nerve-wracking experience, and to his surprise, he later found out that the yacht had moved to another country. Talk about a challenging commute!

For society hairstylist Michael Charalambous, a three-minute fringe trim was worth being flown out to Ivana Trump’s yacht. It may seem excessive, but when you’re used to catering to the whims of royalty and first ladies, nothing is too much. Paul Percival, hairstylist to Björk and Rita Ora, had a similar experience when Princess Reema of Saudi Arabia flew him out to Japan for a state dinner. After completing the assignment, he was flown back in first class – not too grueling.

But hair appointments don’t always wait for a convenient location. Some stylists have had to work on tour buses and private jets mid-flight. Luke Hersheson, celebrity stylist to Victoria Beckham and Dua Lipa, squeezed in a cut and style while the plane landed, ensuring his client could make it to an important meeting on time. And during the pandemic, flexibility became crucial. Hersheson resorted to FaceTiming instructions to a member of a tycoon’s glam squad to maintain their regular cut.

While these extravagant measures may seem excessive, the truth is, most people value their hairstylists above all else. They are willing to stretch out time between appointments and use root color sprays to maintain their loyalty. And for those unable to visit their regular stylist, at-home solutions are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

So, the next time you’re tempted to judge the wealthy for their hair-related extravagance, remember that the pursuit of great hair knows no limits. Whether it’s a helicopter landing on a yacht or a FaceTime haircut, we’re all looking for that priceless sense of confidence that comes with a good hair day.

FAQ

What extreme measures have hairstylists taken for their clients?

Hairstylists have traveled helicopter, yacht, and private jets to style their clients’ hair. They have worked on tour buses and even FaceTimed instructions for haircuts during the pandemic.

Why do people prioritize their hairstylists?

People prioritize their hairstylists because they value their expertise and trust in their skills. While they may extend the time between appointments, they won’t compromise on their loyalty to their stylist.

What are some at-home solutions for maintaining good hair?

Root color sprays and innovative styling tools are popular options for maintaining good hair at home. These products can help touch up roots and create desired hairstyles in between salon visits.