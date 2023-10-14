How to Stream “The Exorcist: Believer” Online

“The Exorcist” franchise has been terrifying audiences for 50 years, and now the sixth installment, “The Exorcist: Believer,” is hitting theaters. The film follows a photographer as he faces the depths of evil when his daughter and best friend become possessed. If you’re eager to watch and stream “The Exorcist: Believer” from the comfort of your own home, here’s what you need to know.

Currently, the only way to see “The Exorcist: Believer” is watching it at a local cinema. However, like most movies these days, it won’t be long before fans can enjoy it from the comfort of their own couches. Universal Pictures is distributing the film, and they have a deal with the streaming service Peacock.

Peacock is known for releasing Universal Pictures’ films approximately 45 days after their theatrical release. This means that “The Exorcist: Believer” will likely be available on Peacock sometime before Thanksgiving in mid-November 2023.

To stream the film on Peacock, you will need to have an account. Peacock offers various plans, starting as low as $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Once you have a profile set up, you can navigate to the movie title page on either the Peacock website or the Peacock app to start streaming.

“The Exorcist: Believer” promises to deliver the same level of creepiness as its predecessors. So get ready to be spooked the iconic horror franchise in the comfort of your own home.

