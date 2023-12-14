Discover The Exchange: Breaking Barriers in Kuwait’s 1980s Stock Market

The Exchange, a captivating Kuwaiti television series, chronicles the true story of two tenacious women who defied the norms of a male-dominated finance industry in 1980s Kuwait. Starring talented individuals such as Rawan Mahdi, Mona Hussain, and Hussain Al-Mahdi, this historical workplace drama sheds light on the remarkable journey of these pioneers.

Streaming The Exchange on Netflix

Are you excited to dive into the world of The Exchange? Good news! You can easily stream this gripping series on Netflix. As a globally accessible pay-per-view streaming service, Netflix offers a vast array of original and acquired content in multiple languages.

Here’s how you can watch The Exchange on Netflix:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Select a payment plan that suits your needs:

a. $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

b. $15.49 per month (Standard)

c. $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account providing your email address and choosing a password.

4. Enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix Subscription Plans

Netflix offers three different subscription plans, each tailored to cater to various preferences.

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, presents a wide selection of movies and TV shows. However, expect to encounter occasional advertisements. This plan allows streaming in Full HD on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan eliminates ads entirely, providing ad-free viewing pleasure. Subscribers can enjoy content on two devices and have the option to download shows and movies. Additionally, you can add one extra member who doesn’t reside in your household.

For a more luxurious experience, the Premium Plan comes into play. It allows streaming on up to four devices at once, with content available in Ultra HD. Users can download content on up to six devices simultaneously. Furthermore, this plan provides the option to include two additional members who do not share the same residence. Netflix also supports spatial audio for an immersive audio experience.

Synopsis of The Exchange

“Inspired real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.”

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. We strive to provide accurate information based on current data.