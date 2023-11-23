The Rise of the “Everything Bath”: Why Soaking is the New Shower

In a world that values efficiency and productivity, taking the time for a leisurely bath may seem indulgent. However, the appeal of the “everything bath” is catching on, as people discover the luxurious and relaxing benefits of soaking in a tub. The trend has gained significant traction online, with over 46 million views on TikTok.

Unlike a quick rinse in the shower, an everything bath allows you to take self-care to the next level. TikTokers have embraced this concept recreating the extensive rituals typically associated with a thorough shower routine. They gather all the items they would typically use, such as hair oils, scalp massagers, and body scrubs, and then leisurely complete their self-care regimen while enjoying a nice, warm soak.

The difference between an everything bath and the infamous everything shower is that in the bath, you have the luxury of sitting back and fully immersing yourself in the experience. As your muscles slowly relax and tension melts away, you can truly unwind and recharge.

But why choose an everything bath over an everything shower? The answer lies in the transformative power of water. Studies have shown that immersing oneself in water can have a profound impact on physical and mental well-being. It relaxes muscles, reduces stress and anxiety, and promotes a sense of calm. It’s no wonder that taking a bath is often associated with relaxation and can be a form of self-care.

So, if you’re looking for a more relaxing and indulgent experience, why not bring back the bath? Transform your tub into an oasis lighting candles, providing a towel for a headrest, and having a stack of books and snacks within reach. And don’t forget to line up your shower products nearby, so you can still complete your usual hygiene routine while luxuriating in the water.

Say goodbye to the exhaustion of everything showers and embrace the calming and rejuvenating power of the everything bath. It’s time to make self-care a priority and take the time to truly relax and pamper yourself.

FAQ

What is an everything bath?

An everything bath refers to the practice of recreating a thorough shower routine while soaking in a tub. It involves gathering all the items typically used in a shower, such as hair oils, scalp massagers, and body scrubs, and leisurely completing the self-care regimen while enjoying a warm soak.

What are the benefits of an everything bath?

Taking an everything bath allows you to fully relax and indulge in self-care. Immersing yourself in water has been shown to relax muscles, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote a sense of calm. It can also be a form of pampering and an opportunity to unwind after a long day.

How can I create a relaxing bath experience?

To create a relaxing bath experience, consider lighting candles, providing a towel for a headrest, and having books or snacks nearby. You can also line up your shower products alongside the tub, so you can complete your usual hygiene routine while enjoying the water. Take this time to fully immerse yourself in the experience and prioritize self-care.