The European Union Calls on X, Facebook, and TikTok to Handle False Information

The European Union has urged X, Facebook owner Meta, and TikTok to address the issue of false information on their platforms. However, experts argue that this task may be impossible due to the sheer volume of content. While X has taken steps to combat illegal content, a former employee expressed doubts about the company’s ability to effectively address the problem. The employee claimed that Twitter deliberately reduced its moderation teams after being acquired Elon Musk. The reduction in staff dedicated to tackling disinformation may hinder Twitter’s responsiveness to harmful content.

In response to the EU’s demands for information on its compliance with digital regulations, X CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that the platform has removed or labeled tens of thousands of pieces of content. The European Union has also requested information from Meta and TikTok on how they handle illegal content and complaints. Both companies have stated that they have staff monitoring the situation and taking action on policy violations.

However, social network researcher Siva Vaidhyanathan argues that the scale of these platforms makes it extremely challenging to eliminate misleading or illegal content. With billions of user accounts, Facebook alone receives millions of uploads every second, making it difficult to thoroughly assess every piece of content. Vaidhyanathan believes that it is unrealistic to expect a system that can hire enough people and pay them adequately to properly moderate all content.

Moreover, the enforceability of the EU’s Digital Services Act remains uncertain. While the European Commission has the power to impose fines or even ban platforms as a last resort, it is unclear whether they can compel compliance. Legal experts suggest that the authorities’ ability to enforce these rules will determine their effectiveness in addressing the issue of false information.

Dealing with fake information on social networks may not be feasible through fact-checking alone, as readers are often driven emotions rather than the truth. Despite efforts to combat false information, users are more likely to engage with posts that align with their beliefs or emotions rather than verifying the accuracy of the claims or sources. This emotional aspect complicates the task of handling false information.

Sources: CBC News