The European Union Requests Information from Meta and TikTok on Content Related to Middle East Conflict

The European Union (EU) has taken action requesting information from Meta (formerly Facebook) and TikTok regarding their response to the dissemination of content related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. These requests have been made under the recently passed Digital Services Act (DSA), which grants European Commissioner Thierry Breton the authority to impose substantial fines on technology giants.

The EU has asked Meta to provide details on its measures taken to counter illegal content and misinformation associated with the Middle East violence. Specifically, the request to TikTok focuses on the spread of terrorist and violent content, hate speech, and misinformation on the platform. Additionally, the Commission requires further information from TikTok on its safeguards for protecting minors online, and from Meta regarding the preservation of election integrity.

European Commissioner Breton emphasized the responsibility of platforms and their CEOs in managing illegal content distributed through their platforms. He stated, “By pointing out the responsibility of platforms…we are sending out a very explicit signal: things have changed in Europe. There is a law. It must be respected.”

Meta and TikTok have been given until October 25 and November 8, respectively, to respond to the inquiries. Subsequently, the European Commission will evaluate the next course of action.

The DSA grants the Commission the power to enforce legally binding measures and levy fines of up to six percent of a company’s global turnover. This provides a crucial means to hold tech companies accountable for their actions. Commissioner Breton expressed the importance of utilizing the full range of tools available under the DSA to ensure online security and protect fundamental rights.

Overall, the EU’s requests for information from Meta and TikTok demonstrate a proactive approach to address emerging challenges posed online content. By exercising its authority and imposing potential fines, the EU aims to enforce the DSA and uphold the principles of responsible content management.

