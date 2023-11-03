The European Union Extends Ban on Behavioral Advertising to Protect User Privacy

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has announced that it plans to expand Norway’s ban on “behavioral advertising” on Facebook and Instagram to cover all 30 countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area. Behavioral advertising involves using data harvested from users’ web-browsing behavior to target them with personalized ads and marketing messages. This ban represents a significant setback for Meta Platforms, the U.S. tech giant that owns Facebook and Instagram, as they have been opposing efforts to restrict this practice.

The EDPB’s decision instructs the data regulator of Ireland, where Meta’s European headquarters are located, to impose a permanent ban on the company’s use of behavioral advertising within two weeks. If Meta fails to comply, they risk facing fines of up to four percent of their global turnover, as outlined the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In response to this development, Meta has already announced plans to offer users in the European Union and the European Economic Area the opportunity to consent or opt-out of behavioral advertising. Additionally, they have stated their intention to introduce a subscription model in November to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

While Meta believes that they have been engaged in a constructive dialogue with EDPB members, they argue that this decision overlooks the careful and robust regulatory process they have been following. Nevertheless, the ban is set to take effect soon, impacting the approximately 250 million Facebook and Instagram users in Europe.

