New Regulation in Europe Requires Consent for Behavioral Advertising on Facebook and Instagram

Europe’s data regulator is set to introduce a new ban on “behavioral advertising” on Facebook and Instagram, extending the restriction imposed Norway to cover all 30 European Union (EU) countries and the European Economic Area (EEA). Behavioral advertising utilizes user data to deliver personalized and relevant ads based on their browsing behavior. The ban presents a significant challenge for Meta Platforms, the U.S. tech giant that owns these social media platforms, as it opposes efforts to limit this practice. Consequently, Meta faces the possibility of fines amounting to four percent of its global turnover, warned the Norwegian data regulator.

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has instructed the Irish data regulator, where Meta’s European headquarters are located, to enforce a permanent ban on the company’s use of behavioral advertising within two weeks. In response, Meta has already pledged to offer users in the EU and the EEA the chance to provide consent and plans to introduce a subscription model in November to comply with regulatory requirements.

While Meta claims to have been engaged in discussions with EDPB members to reach a satisfactory resolution, this latest development fails to acknowledge the meticulous regulatory process that has already taken place, according to a spokesperson for the company.

As of August 7, Meta has been receiving daily fines of 1 million crowns ($90,000) in Norway for breaching user privacy through their data use for advertising purposes. However, this fine, which expires on November 3, could pale in comparison to the potential financial penalty if Meta fails to comply with the forthcoming EU/EEA-wide ban. Tobias Judin, the head of Datatilsynet’s international section, indicates that non-compliance with the ban would not only violate the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), but also carry the risk of penalties equal to four percent of Meta’s global turnover.

The new regulation will impact approximately 250 million European Facebook and Instagram users, accounting for roughly a fifth of Meta’s advertising sales. Going forward, Meta will need to obtain consent from users in each EU and EEA country in order to collect their data.