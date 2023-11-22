New Chinese Social Media Rule Sparks Concerns over Privacy and Freedom of Expression

Amid recent changes on Chinese social media platforms, a new rule requiring popular users to display their legal names on their public profiles has sparked criticism and concern among Chinese social media users. Weibo, China’s largest microblogging platform, along with other major platforms like WeChat, Douyin, Zhihu, Xiaohongshu, and Kuaishou, announced the implementation of this rule, which would be initially applied to users with over 1 million followers. The rule aims to increase transparency and accountability but has raised questions about user privacy and freedom of expression.

The announcement has prompted various reactions from notable influencers and bloggers. Some have decided to remove followers or delete their social media accounts altogether to avoid making their identities public. This includes science blogger Ming Yu Zhui Ran and rapper Kindergarten Killer. Others who have not been directly affected the new rule, like Shanghai-based lifestyle blogger Cathy Zhang, are still concerned about the potential implications.

Privacy advocates argue that this real-name policy may enable toxic behaviors such as doxxing and harassment while limiting the diversity of voices on the Chinese internet. It creates an environment where individuals may be hesitant to express controversial opinions due to the increased scrutiny and potential consequences associated with their offline identities being tied to their online presence.

Furthermore, experts suggest that the rule could have a chilling effect on influential users who play a significant role in shaping public opinion. While existing real-name registration policies are not new, the enforcement of such policies threatens to reveal the identities of outspoken influencers and potentially silence critical voices.

As the new policy unfolds, there are concerns that it may lead to increased surveillance and scrutiny of opinion leaders who work in state-affiliated organizations, schools, and other institutions. This could potentially stifle dissent and limit the expression of viewpoints that deviate from the government narrative.

While the intentions behind the real-name rule may be to promote transparency, it has also ignited a debate surrounding privacy rights and the freedom of expression on Chinese social media platforms. The coming months will reveal the full impact of this policy and the extent to which it will shape the online landscape in China.

