Where to Watch The Emperor’s New School Online: Stream the Animated Series on Disney Plus

Are you searching for a way to watch The Emperor’s New School online? Look no further. The Emperor’s New School, a sequel to the popular movie The Emperor’s New Groove, premiered on January 27, 2006. The series takes place at Kuzco Academy, where the main character, Kuzco, is faced with a series of challenges and shenanigans as he strives to become the emperor of the Kuzconian Empire.

If you’re wondering where you can stream The Emperor’s New School, the answer is simple – Disney Plus. This streaming platform offers a wide range of beloved Disney shows and movies, including The Emperor’s New School. With a Disney Plus subscription, you’ll have access to all the episodes of this animated series.

The voice cast for The Emperor’s New School is packed with talented actors. J.P. Manoux lends his voice to the protagonist, Kuzco, while the voices behind other beloved characters include Patrick Warburton as Kronk, Eartha Kitt as Yzma, Jessica DiCicco as Malina, and Wendie Malick as Chicha.

To start watching The Emperor’s New School online, you’ll need to sign up for a Disney Plus subscription. You have three options to choose from: a basic plan costing $7.99 per month, a premium plan costing $10.99 per month, or a yearly premium plan costing $109.99. Once you’ve subscribed, simply open the Disney Plus app on your cellphone or computer, log in with your credentials, and start streaming The Emperor’s New School.

The official synopsis for The Emperor’s New School gives you a glimpse into the storyline: “It’s about Kuzco, a self-centered and spoiled teen who must survive the trials of Incan public school and pass all of his classes so that he can officially become Emperor. His friend Malina keeps his attitude in check, while the evil Yzma (cleverly disguised as Principal Amzy) and her dim-witted sidekick Kronk are out to make sure Kuzco fails.”

So, don’t miss out on the hilarious and entertaining adventures of Kuzco and his friends. Stream The Emperor’s New School on Disney Plus today!

