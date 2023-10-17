The Rise of the Elevator Boys: From Social Media Stars to Businessmen

The Elevator Boys, a group of five guys from Germany, have achieved viral fame and success on social media platforms. In an exclusive interview, two members of the group, Tim Schaecker and Luis Freitag, shared their journey to fame and how they have expanded their brand beyond social media.

Initially, each member of the group had their own interest in social media, but it wasn’t until they started creating content together that they realized their potential for success. They came up with the concept of creating elevator-related videos, which gained traction after one of their videos went viral on TikTok, receiving over 4.5 million likes. This led to them being called the Elevator Boys, which became their organic branding.

Despite the initial irony and memes surrounding their videos, the Elevator Boys started gaining a dedicated fan base. Their popularity grew to the extent that they decided to move in together and focus on creating content full time. Currently, their TikTok page has over 2.3 million followers and 28.8 million likes.

Alongside their social media success, the Elevator Boys have turned their brand into a business venture. They have attended fashion weeks around the world, established an artist management label, and have hired creative directors and talent managers. They have taken their professionalism to the next level.

One of their biggest achievements as a group was venturing into the music industry. Two months ago, they released their first single, “Runaway.” Making music was something they had always considered due to their boy band-like image and their background in music. They wanted to create music on their own terms and recently had the opportunity to work with Los Angeles-based producers who helped them perfect their craft.

Their social media fame has also allowed them to rub shoulders with big celebrities at major events like New York Fashion Week. They have met Timbaland and attended parties with Selena Gomez and Brazilian singer Anitta. Additionally, they have collaborated with celebrities like Brad Pitt, the Jonas Brothers, and Heidi Klum in other videos.

Despite their success, each member of the Elevator Boys has their own individual creative and professional pursuits. Some are still in school studying business administration or engineering, while others aspire to be actors or work in fashion. Their long-term goal is to continue working together as a group as long as they enjoy it, as they prioritize their friendship.

The Elevator Boys have achieved remarkable success as social media stars turned businessmen, expanding their brand and making waves in the music industry. Their journey is a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and pursuing one’s passions.

Sources:

– The Messenger