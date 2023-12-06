New Glitch Silences Oldest Instagram Videos

A strange and frustrating glitch has appeared on Instagram, affecting the audio of the platform’s oldest videos. Reports indicate that videos posted in or around 2014 are losing their audio without any explanation. Unlike newer videos, this issue does not seem to be related to copyright removal. Users who have reported the problem have not received any information from Instagram.

The Verge was among the first to identify the glitch, revealing that nearly a year’s worth of videos posted between June 2013 and October 2014 have become silent, accompanied a message stating “this video has no sound.” Interestingly, the audio file is not missing, as the videos play normally when embedded on external platforms. However, when played within Instagram, the sound disappears.

This glitch is particularly concerning because many users rely on Instagram to store cherished memories. It can be devastating for long-time users who may not have backup copies of these videos. Precious moments, including memories of loved ones and their children’s early years, could be lost forever.

Fortunately, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) is aware of the issue and working to resolve it. According to spokesperson Seine Kim, “We’re aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

While waiting for the fix, there are a few temporary solutions for recovering videos with intact audio. The embedded files can still be played normally on external platforms, offering some relief for users who want to relive their memories. Additionally, there are third-party websites and apps that allow users to download their Instagram videos. However, it is essential to exercise caution when using these platforms, as some may be scammy or contain malicious software.

In the meantime, it is best to be patient and allow the platform experts to resolve the issue. With Meta’s commitment to fixing the glitch, it is expected that users will soon regain access to their Instagram videos with restored audio.