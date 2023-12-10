Stranger Things: From TV Phenomenon to West End Stage

The surprising success of the TV series Stranger Things has taken its affable creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, surprise. Originally envisioning the show as a one-season “long-form movie,” the Duffer Brothers had no idea that their creation would become the most watched English-language series in Netflix history. With the release of the fourth season in May 2022, Stranger Things amassed a staggering 1.35 billion viewed hours in just 28 days. The show’s popularity has not only revitalized the careers of established actors like Winona Ryder and Matthew Modine, but has also propelled new faces like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Maya Hawke into stardom.

Recognizing the show’s immense popularity, Netflix saw Stranger Things as a vital lifeline after losing subscribers and market value in the first quarter of 2022. The Duffer Brothers, however, had no inkling of this level of success back in 2016 when they pitched the initial season. At that time, they were struggling to gain traction in Hollywood after their previous film, Hidden, was shelved Warner Bros. for three years. The brothers had dreams of becoming film-makers, but every movie idea they pitched fell on deaf ears.

However, one unexpected development in their journey was being approached renowned British director Stephen Daldry to adapt Stranger Things for the stage. While the Duffers initially assumed it would be a musical based on the first season, Daldry had grander plans. He wanted to create an original story set in the Stranger Things universe with the help of British playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne. Unfortunately, the project was temporarily put on hold due to Daldry’s commitment to The Crown and Thorne’s other writing commitments.

This delay turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Duffer Brothers. During this time, they began developing season four and introduced a new character named Henry Creel. His backstory, which explores his transformation into the monstrous Vecna, became the basis for the new stage play. The Duffer Brothers, Daldry, and Thorne worked together to bring this idea to life and create a compelling narrative that expands the Stranger Things universe on the West End stage.

In conclusion, Stranger Things has evolved from an unexpected hit TV series to a cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences worldwide. With its popularity soaring, the Duffer Brothers continue to push the boundaries of storytelling, taking their beloved characters from the small screen to the grand stage.