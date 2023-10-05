Sonus Faber Introduces Duetto: Their First Streaming Active Loudspeaker

Italian speaker manufacturer Sonus Faber has unveiled their latest product, the Duetto, which marks their entry into the streaming active loudspeaker market. The two-way standmount loudspeaker features a 0.7″ wave-guided silk dome tweeter, driven a 100-watt Class A/B amplifier, and a long-throw 5.25″ mid/bass driver with a 250-watt Class D amplifier. The crossover sits at 1.9kHz, lower than the typical 3kHz found in similar speakers.

The Duetto boasts several features aimed at improving its performance. The tweeter is equipped with a copper cap to enhance lower frequencies, and the mid/bass unit is equipped with surround suspension and a neodymium magnet for improved low-end reproduction. The driver’s ‘Organic Basket’ has been designed to minimize unwanted resonances and optimize airflow.

In terms of connectivity, the Duetto offers a range of streaming options including aptX Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Roon Ready. Sonus Faber is also working on integrating Qobuz’s own Connect service. Streaming can be controlled through the Duetto’s smartphone app, available for iOS and Android.

Each speaker is enclosed in a lute-shaped wooden cabinet wrapped in real wood veneer, with a choice of dark or light finish. The primary loudspeaker features a vegan leather top with strip lights and a touch-sensitive panel for easy control. The Duetto is designed to seamlessly connect to a secondary loudspeaker using ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which ensures a stable and interference-free connection between the two speakers.

The Duetto is priced at €3999 per pair, with bespoke stands available in December for €749 per pair. Shipping will begin in November.

Source: Sonus Faber