How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 4 Online

The Dragon Prince Season 4 has arrived with new characters and an impending threat from Aaravos. If you’re wondering how you can watch this season online, we have all the details for you.

The fourth season of The Dragon Prince can be streamed on Netflix. This popular streaming platform is home to a wide variety of shows and movies, including The Dragon Prince. To watch Season 4, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium)

After selecting a payment plan, you’ll need to create a Netflix account providing your email address and password. You will also need to enter your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of Netflix’s content but includes advertisements. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan provides the same features as the cheaper plan but is completely ad-free. Additionally, it allows you to download content on two supported devices and even add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

If you choose the Premium Plan, you’ll enjoy all the features of the Standard Plan but for four supported devices simultaneously. Content will be displayed in Ultra HD, and you can download content on up to six devices. The Premium Plan also allows you to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix even offers spatial audio support.

The synopsis of The Dragon Prince Season 4 is as follows: “Two years later, as Claudia ventures deeper into the world of dark magic, Callum, Ezran, and their friends race to stop her from freeing the powerful Aaravos.”

Please note that streaming services can change, so the information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

Sources:

– The Dragon Prince Season 4, Netflix

– Netflix Payment Plans and Features, Netflix