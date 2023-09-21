How to Make the Most of LinkedIn as a B2B Company in 2023

LinkedIn has become an indispensable platform for B2B companies in 2023. While other social media platforms may be filled with personal attacks and hostility, LinkedIn offers a more professional and business-oriented environment. With the rise of remote work and the absence of casual office interactions, LinkedIn serves as a valuable alternative for networking and sharing thoughts.

Unlike other platforms that gained popularity chance, LinkedIn was designed with commercial viability in mind from the beginning. In the UK alone, there are 700,000 companies and 4.9 million recruitment professionals utilizing LinkedIn’s talent solutions.

Despite its enduring business model, LinkedIn sometimes suffers from a perception of being middlebrow, with a lack of top executives and world leaders. However, this scarcity can also be seen as an advantage, providing a more focused and professional space for interaction.

To make the most of LinkedIn, here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind. When posting and sharing content, consider how it reflects your professional interests and profile. LinkedIn is not the place for personal updates, unless it is relevant to your career.

Engage in conversations that interest you and where you can offer insights or specific knowledge. Avoid bragging or humblebragging about your success; instead, aim to add value to the conversation. Use your LinkedIn network like you would your personal contacts, for support, context, and making new connections.

When it comes to connect requests, be responsive and consider each request individually. A decent professional photo is essential for your profile, highlighting your professionalism. Remember that LinkedIn is a platform for business, so avoid posting anything that could be seen as unprofessional, such as the infamous “crying CEO” incident.

As a B2B company, LinkedIn provides numerous benefits. It allows leaders to engage with customers and employees in a trustworthy and established environment. With over 35 million LinkedIn accounts in the UK alone, the platform offers unparalleled reach. Actively participating on LinkedIn can greatly enhance your personal brand and provide valuable insights and industry information.

In conclusion, LinkedIn should not be overlooked B2B companies in 2023. By utilizing the platform effectively and following the dos and don’ts, CEOs and leaders can establish a strong presence, connect with others in their industry, and stay informed about the latest trends and developments.

Sources:

– Management Today