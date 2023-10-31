Germany’s Court Ruling Reinforces the Legal Force of Do Not Track

Germany’s regional court in Berlin has made a significant ruling regarding the “Do Not Track” (DNT) initiative, stating that it has legal force under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). DNT is a browser setting that allows users to express their preference not to be tracked online services. While major browser makers added support for DNT, online services largely ignored these preferences, leading to the initiative losing traction over the years. However, the recent ruling in Germany has given DNT a new lease on life.

The case centered around professional networking platform LinkedIn, which informed its users that it does not respond to DNT signals because it is not standardized. German consumer advocates argued that LinkedIn’s notice misled users into thinking that DNT was legally inconsequential, despite the fact that the GDPR grants individuals the right to object to being tracked. The Berlin court agreed with the consumer advocates, stating that LinkedIn had violated competition law misleading consumers.

It’s important to note that the court did not specifically order LinkedIn to respect DNT signals but rather affirmed the validity of DNT as a means for individuals to exercise their legal rights. LinkedIn has announced its intention to appeal the ruling.

This ruling in Germany reinforces the importance of privacy rights and consumer choice in the digital landscape. It serves as a reminder to tech companies that they must respect user preferences and adhere to relevant regulations when it comes to data tracking and privacy. The decision could potentially have broader implications for similar cases in other jurisdictions.

FAQ:

1. What is the Do Not Track (DNT) initiative?

– The Do Not Track (DNT) initiative is a browser setting that allows users to indicate their preference not to be tracked online services.

2. What was the recent court ruling in Germany about?

– The German court ruled that the DNT initiative has legal force under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and that LinkedIn misled users not respecting their DNT signals.

3. Will LinkedIn have to change its practices?

– The court did not specifically order LinkedIn to respect DNT signals, but it affirmed the validity of DNT as a means for individuals to exercise their legal rights. LinkedIn has announced its intention to appeal the ruling.