Samsung and Disney Collaborate to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Samsung and Disney have joined forces once again to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary with the release of a special edition of the popular Frame TV. The Frame Disney100 Edition showcases the magical world of Disney and offers an enhanced viewing experience for fans worldwide.

Building upon the success of the original Frame TV, the limited-edition Disney100 model showcases 100 unique pieces of art from Disney’s extensive collection. Additionally, it includes a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote and exclusive platinum silver metal bezels, adorned with the signature Disney100 color.

Due to overwhelming demand, Samsung has restocked the Disney Frame TV in all three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. This allows Disney enthusiasts to bring a piece of the Disney magic into their homes just in time for the holidays.

The Frame Disney100 Edition offers an immersive experience with its special startup screen and access to a vast array of display options. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic, fans can curate their own personalized gallery of beloved Disney characters and moments directly on their TV screen. Moreover, The Frame continues to provide stunningly curated artwork options, featuring masterpieces from renowned artists such as Monet and Van Gogh, while also enabling users to display their own photos.

Featuring an upgraded anti-glare matte display, the 2023 version of The Frame Disney100 Edition delivers premium 4K QLED picture quality. With Quantum Dot technology, viewers can expect vibrant visuals, lifelike colors, and optimized picture and sound quality. The Samsung Frame TV seamlessly integrates with the built-in Tizen interface, allowing users to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Samsung and Disney for the Frame Disney100 Edition offers an enchanting entertainment experience that celebrates Disney’s rich history and captivates audiences with stunning art and premium performance.

FAQ

1. What is special about the Frame Disney100 Edition?

The Frame Disney100 Edition is a limited-edition model that celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary. It features 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection, exclusive platinum silver metal bezels, and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote.

2. What sizes are available for the Disney Frame TV?

The Disney Frame TV is available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

3. Can I display my own photos on The Frame Disney100 Edition?

Yes, The Frame Disney100 Edition allows users to showcase their own photos alongside the curated artwork.

4. What is the display technology used in The Frame Disney100 Edition?

The Frame Disney100 Edition utilizes Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant picture quality and lifelike colors.

5. Does The Frame Disney100 Edition come with an upgraded display?

Yes, the 2023 version of The Frame Disney100 Edition features an anti-glare matte display for an enhanced viewing experience.