Rebel Moon Director’s Cuts Shock Cast with Extended Runtimes

In a surprising turn of events, the cast of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon expressed their astonishment at the extensive runtimes of the upcoming director’s cuts. During a recent interview, Michiel Huisman and E. Duffy, who portray Gunnar and Millius in the sci-fi fantasy franchise, were taken aback the amount of extra content that will be included in the extended versions.

While it was already known that Snyder intended to push the boundaries with Rebel Moon’s director’s cut, the extent of the additional footage came as a shock to the actors. The R-rated extended cut of the first instalment, Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, is expected to contain an extra hour of footage compared to its PG-13 edition. With the original runtime set at two hours, the extended cut will likely exceed the three-hour mark.

It doesn’t stop there, though. The second part of the duology, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, is also expected to have similar runtimes to its predecessor. If this holds true, the director’s cut of The Scargiver will also run for around three hours. Consequently, viewers who opt to watch both director’s cuts back-to-back will need to dedicate a staggering six hours to the franchise.

The expressions on the faces of the cast members spoke volumes when they discovered the extended runtimes. Huisman, Duffy, and Ray Fisher, who plays Darrian Bloodaxe, were asked about what audiences should expect from the director’s cut. Fisher revealed the amount of extra footage, perplexing Huisman and Duffy. Fisher’s revelation drew shocked expressions and laughter from his co-stars.

Zack Snyder enthusiasts will be familiar with the director’s penchant for lengthy cuts. His extended edition of Justice League, released earlier this year, had a runtime of over four hours. However, Rebel Moon will surpass that duration and then some, making it an epic viewing experience.

Fans eagerly awaiting Rebel Moon can catch the first part, A Child of Fire, on Netflix starting December 21 in the US, and December 22 in the UK and Australia. For those planning to indulge in the director’s cuts, be sure to stock up on snacks and plan your bathroom breaks accordingly. It’s going to be a marathon.