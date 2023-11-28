From his early success with the Cannes Lions award-winning project “Parallel Lines” to directing commercials for some of the biggest brands in the industry, director Carl Erik Rinsch has left an indelible mark on the world of advertising. While his foray into the realm of science fiction television may have faced challenges, Rinsch’s talent for crafting visually stunning and memorable commercials cannot be denied.

Prior to his breakthrough with “Parallel Lines,” Rinsch had been honing his skills in advertising, primarily targeting the European market. His portfolio boasted captivating spots for renowned brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, and Lexus. These early works showcased Rinsch’s ability to create compelling narratives and capture the essence of each brand’s identity.

However, it was his collaboration with Kia that truly solidified Rinsch’s reputation as a visionary commercial director. The breathtaking Kia Sorento ad from 2009 showcased Rinsch’s ability to create an immersive and visually striking experience. This marked the beginning of a fruitful partnership with Kia, leading to the iconic “Bringing Down The House” commercial in 2012, which achieved widespread acclaim.

Throughout his career, Rinsch has been lauded for his mastery of CGI and VFX, utilizing cutting-edge techniques to bring his commercials to life. His work often exuded a cinematic quality, resembling scenes from blockbuster movies. Rinsch’s ability to merge technical innovation with compelling storytelling allowed him to push the boundaries of what could be achieved within the confines of a commercial spot.

While Rinsch’s recent venture into television may have faced challenges, it is important to recognize the impact he has made in the realm of advertising. His ability to captivate audiences and create visually stunning experiences remains his strongest suit. As Rinsch embarks on new creative endeavors, his previous work stands as a testament to his talent and innovation in the world of commercial ads.

