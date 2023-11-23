Mike Flanagan’s Vision for a Third Haunting Series: Hell House

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan, known for his successful miniseries “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” had a hope for a third installment in the Haunting series. However, instead of continuing with another classic novel adaptation, Flanagan had his eye on Richard Matheson’s Hell House. Although the rights to Hell House were already taken when Flanagan initially considered it, there may still be a chance for this chilling story to come to life.

Hell House follows a group of four individuals hired to investigate a haunted house and uncover its supernatural secrets. Each character’s personal weaknesses become the focus of the house’s manipulations. Flanagan, who appreciates ensemble pieces with a personal touch, saw great potential in Matheson’s work. Matheson, renowned for his novel I Am Legend, is held in high regard alongside esteemed authors like Shirley Jackson and Henry James.

While Flanagan has shifted his focus from Netflix to Prime Video, it does not mean his desire to adapt Hell House is out of reach. If the rights were to be resolved, Flanagan could bring the story to the screen in a miniseries format. Although it would not bear the Haunting label that propelled him to fame on Netflix, a new season could still capture the essence of the Haunting series, offering a fitting twist given the subject matter.

For fans eagerly waiting for more of Flanagan’s haunting tales, both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor are currently available for streaming on Netflix. As we wait to see if Flanagan’s vision for Hell House will materialize, there is no doubt that his unique storytelling approach will continue to captivate audiences with its supernatural intrigue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Hell House?

A: Hell House is a novel written Richard Matheson, centered around a group of four individuals investigating a haunted house and confronting their own personal weaknesses.

Q: Has Hell House been adapted before?

A: Yes, Hell House was previously adapted into a movie in 1973 20th Century Fox.

Q: Will Mike Flanagan be able to adapt Hell House?

A: Although Flanagan initially wanted to adapt Hell House as a third Haunting series, the rights were unavailable. However, if the rights are sorted out in the future, Flanagan could potentially bring the story to life in a new miniseries format.