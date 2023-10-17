Designing New Social Networks for Constructive Communication

In today’s digital age, the internet has become a breeding ground for negativity, disinformation, and the spreading of harmful stereotypes. Traditional social media platforms prioritize engagement and addiction, leading to the promotion of emotionally provocative and polarizing content. This has resulted in the suppression of quieter voices and passive consumption of content. The impact on democracy is severe, as open dialogue and debate are stifled and misinformation prevails.

However, it is possible to create new social networks designed for constructive communication. These networks would prioritize listening, dialogue, deliberation, and mediation. The goal is to provide spaces for high-quality and authentic public discourse, woven into civic and democratic affairs. It is crucial to design alternatives that meet the needs of pluralistic democracies in the digital age.

Researchers at MIT and Cortico have been actively working on addressing these issues. They have analyzed the limitations of platforms like Twitter in providing deep insight into people’s thoughts and opinions. By engaging in in-person dialogues with individuals from diverse backgrounds, they discovered the power of face-to-face conversations in dispelling myths and fostering understanding.

Building on these findings, an experiment was conducted using a “listening box” – a tabletop kiosk that encouraged people to record their stories and listen to others’ stories. This experiment revealed that the presence of a listener facilitated the sharing of richer stories.

To make the internet a better place, social networks need to be redesigned with meaningful communication in mind. These networks should not aim to compete with entertainment-focused platforms but should instead prioritize effective public discourse. By creating such networks and implementing new communication practices, we can combat the negative effects of social media and promote a more inclusive and democratic digital landscape.

Sources:

– MIT Center for Constructive Communication

– Cortico (nonprofit created MIT lab researchers)

Definitions:

– Constructive Communication: Communication aimed at fostering dialogue, understanding, and the exchange of ideas in a positive and productive manner.

– Pluralistic Democracies: Democratic societies with diverse perspectives, opinions, and beliefs.

– Disinformation: False or misleading information spread deliberately to deceive or manipulate.