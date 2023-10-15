Where to Stream and Watch The Devil’s Plan Season 1

If you’re wondering where to watch The Devil’s Plan Season 1, look no further. The Devil’s Plan is a new Korean reality competition that follows 12 contestants as they compete for rare currencies known as pieces. The winner of the show walks away with a prize of 500,000,000 won.

The show is available to stream on Netflix. Hosted entertainment producer Jeong Jong, The Devil’s Plan features a diverse group of contestants including K-drama actors, K-pop idols, professional Go player, a freelance announcer, and more.

To watch The Devil’s Plan Season 1 on Netflix, you will need to sign up for an account on their website or through the Netflix app. Netflix offers different payment plans to choose from:

1. $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

2. $15.49 per month (Standard)

3. $19.99 per month (Premium)

The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most of Netflix’s movies and TV shows but will display ads before or during content. It also allows for Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, users can add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same benefits as the Standard Plan but allows for streaming on four supported devices at a time, including Ultra HD content. With the Premium Plan, users can download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members.

The Devil’s Plan Season 1 promises intense competition and thrilling games of wit, strategy, and wisdom. The ultimate victor will be crowned after six nights and seven days of intense battles.

Please note that streaming services can change, so the information provided was correct at the time of writing. It is always best to check the current availability on the Netflix website.

