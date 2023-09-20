Shaky Shivers: A Fun and Nostalgic 80s-Inspired Horror Comedy

Shaky Shivers, a horror comedy film directed actor Sung Kang, is set to release in theaters for one night only on September 21. The film, which pays tribute to the beloved 80s movies of Kang’s youth, combines elements of fright and humor to create a campy and entertaining experience for horror fans.

The story revolves around Lucy, a young woman who is bitten a mysterious animal and becomes convinced that she will transform into a werewolf. With the help of her best friend Karen, Lucy embarks on an adventure filled with magic and mayhem as they confront a throat-slashing creature reminiscent of 80s horror films.

Written Andrew McAllister and Aaron Strongoni, Shaky Shivers stars Brooke Markham and VyVy Nguyen, with Sung Kang making an appearance as well. The film captures the spirit of 80s classics that Kang grew up adoring, and it was filmed at a shuttered Girl Scout camp to add to the nostalgic atmosphere.

According to Kang, the goal of Shaky Shivers was to create a film that would appeal to old-school horror fans and allow them to share the experience with their families. The movie promises an eclectic mix of quirky humor, chilling moments, monstrous creatures, and a captivating throwback atmosphere.

Executive producers of the film include Nina Yang Bongiovi, Kevin M. Lin, Michael Y. Chow, Brian Yang, with Jean Shim and Luci Y. Kim serving as producers. The film will be introduced Sung Kang himself before its feature presentation in theaters.

For horror enthusiasts looking for a night of fun and nostalgia, Shaky Shivers is a must-see film that can be enjoyed alongside other horror fans. Tickets are now available at select theaters through AMC, Fandango, and Fathom Events.

(Source: Bloody Disgusting)