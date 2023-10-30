Unveiling the Truth: The Devil on Trial’s Fresh Perspective on the Famous Case

The infamous case known as “The Devil Made Me Do It” has captivated audiences for decades, and now, a new documentary on Netflix, titled “The Devil on Trial,” sheds light on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson and the events leading up to it. This gripping film offers a unique and insightful perspective on the case, challenging the Hollywood dramatizations and presenting viewers with conflicting accounts of what truly happened.

One of the standout aspects of “The Devil on Trial” is the firsthand accounts shared the survivors themselves. While many may have assumed that most of the people involved in the case have passed away, the documentary proves otherwise. The Glatzel brothers, David, Alan, and Carl, all participate in this film, providing their own perspectives on the events. Even Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who went on trial for the murder of his landlord, shares his side of the story. These personal testimonies offer a raw and authentic look into the experiences that these individuals went through.

Moreover, “The Devil on Trial” takes a critical look at paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who have been portrayed as heroic figures in Hollywood. The documentary reveals a different side to the Warrens, exposing their questionable actions and motivations. The Glatzel brothers recall how the Warrens capitalized on the incident for personal gain, benefiting from a book deal while offering little support to the family. This revelation challenges the perception of the Warrens as selfless advocates for the supernatural.

In a thought-provoking twist, the documentary presents an alternative explanation for the events that unfolded. Carl Glatzel, the oldest brother, shares his belief that the incidents had nothing to do with the devil or evil spirits. He accuses the Warrens of influencing David’s behavior during the supposed possession, suggesting a different motive behind their actions. While David and Johnson maintain their versions of the truth, Carl’s revelation reframes the story, leaving viewers to question who is truly telling the truth.

“The Devil on Trial” on Netflix offers a fresh and captivating perspective on a case that has been adapted numerous times in Hollywood. By presenting conflicting accounts, delving into the controversial actions of the Warrens, and offering an alternative explanation, the documentary challenges conventional narratives and prompts viewers to reevaluate their understanding of this infamous case. Watch “The Devil on Trial” to uncover the truth for yourself.

Yes, "The Devil on Trial" is available for streaming on Netflix.

“The Devil on Trial” features the participation of the Glatzel brothers—David, Alan, and Carl—who were involved in the events surrounding the case. Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the defendant in the trial, also shares his perspective. Additionally, interviews with Johnson’s lawyer, Martin Minnella, and others who had firsthand experiences with the events are included.

Towards the end of the film, Carl Glatzel suggests that the supernatural events were not the result of possession evil spirits. Instead, he accuses the Warrens of influencing David’s behavior during the supposed possession, offering a different perspective on the case.

“The Devil on Trial” casts a harsh light on the Warrens, challenging their portrayal as heroic ghost hunters. The documentary highlights their actions to capitalize on the case with a book deal and their limited support for the Glatzel family, raising questions about their true intentions and motivations.