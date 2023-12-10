Debunking the Devil: The Truth Behind “The Devil Made Me Do It” Case

Summary: A new documentary on Netflix challenges the popular narrative surrounding the infamous “The Devil Made Me Do It” case. The case, which involved the murder of a landlord in Connecticut in 1981, and the subsequent claim of demonic possession the defendant, has been the subject of both a fictional film and a real-life documentary. While the movie adaptation, “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Told Me to Do It,” follows the typical horror narrative, the Netflix documentary, “The Devil on Trial,” presents an alternative perspective supported evidence.

The documentary begins interviewing David Glatzel, the younger brother of the defendant’s fiancée. Glatzel recalls the terrifying experiences he had prior to the murder, claiming to have been visited frequently a demon. However, the documentary takes a different turn when Carl Glatzel, another brother, appears towards the end and challenges the authenticity of the possession. Carl presents evidence suggesting that the boys’ mother drugged them with a sleep aid medication, which could explain David’s symptoms. He also accuses the famous demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren of influencing the family’s perception of the events for their own gain.

While the movie adaptation focuses on the possession and subsequent uncovering of witchcraft, the documentary sheds light on the possibility of a fabricated story. It raises important questions about the credibility of the testimonies and the motivations of those involved. Despite the controversy, the case has sparked interest in the concept of demonic possession and its role within the legal system.

Ultimately, viewers are encouraged to watch the documentary and make their own conclusions. The truth surrounding the “The Devil Made Me Do It” case remains elusive, but examining all the perspectives, we can strive for a more accurate understanding of what truly transpired in that fateful Connecticut courtroom in 1981.