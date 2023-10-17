The Devil on Trial: A Controversial Case of Demonic Possession

The case of Arne Johnson, known as “The Devil Made Me Do It” case, has captivated audiences with its claims of demonic possession and murder. The story, which was the basis for the film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, involves the Warrens, renowned demonologists, and their involvement in the case.

The documentary film, The Devil on Trial, sheds light on the events surrounding the case, featuring interviews with those directly involved. The story begins with David Glatzel, an 11-year-old boy exhibiting strange behavior. David speaks publicly for the first time, promising to reveal the truth behind his “dark secret.”

The alleged encounters with malevolence began when David’s sister, Debbie, moved into a new house in Newtown, Connecticut with her boyfriend, Arne. David claimed to have been pushed to the ground and experienced unsettling phenomena. The Warrens were eventually called in to investigate after a tarot card-reading neighbor recommended seeking help.

The documentary presents actual photographs and audio recordings made David’s mother, Judy, documenting his distressing behavior during the alleged possession. The Warrens believed David’s claims and arranged for an exorcism, during which Arne challenged the demon to possess him instead.

Tragically, a few months later, Arne, Debbie, and their landlord were involved in a deadly altercation, resulting in the death of the landlord. Arne claimed to have no memory of the event and, influenced the Warrens and their lawyer, pled not guilty reason of demonic possession. This defense was unprecedented in an American court.

However, not everyone involved believed in the demonic possession narrative. Carl, David’s brother, dismisses the claims as fabricated, suggesting that the Warrens coached David on how to behave possessed. He also questions the motives of the Warrens, referring to them as “con people.”

The Devil on Trial raises questions about the authenticity of the case, with conflicting testimonies and a lack of solid evidence. While the case remains controversial and divisive, it continues to fascinate audiences and spark discussions about the supernatural and the nature of evil.

Sources:

– The Devil on Trial documentary, directed Christopher Holt

– The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, directed Michael Chaves