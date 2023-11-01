Social Media: The Void of Authenticity and the Search for Trust

The demise of Twitter’s Circles feature has left many social media users feeling bereft of spaces where they can share honest thoughts and updates with people they genuinely trust. In a world where oversharing has become the norm, platforms like Circles offered a respite, allowing users to post to exclusive groups without worrying about personal or professional repercussions.

The need for such spaces is not new. From the era of LiveJournal to MySpace bulletins, internet users have longed for a platform where they can express their deepest thoughts to a select audience they trust. These outlets, often replaced “finstas” and “alt accounts,” provide a sense of passive intimacy, allowing us to telegraph our true feelings without burdening our friends.

However, the internet landscape has evolved, and the desire for authenticity clashes with the fear of being taken out of context or going viral for the wrong reasons. The risk of becoming the subject of online ridicule or backlash has made users cautious about sharing personal details or expressing vulnerable emotions. The need for a select audience remains, but finding a platform that balances trust and privacy has become increasingly challenging.

Social media platforms have attempted to fill this void. Instagram’s Close Friends feature, introduced in 2018, allowed users to share stories exclusively with a hand-picked group. The success of this feature was in eliminating the awkwardness of requesting followers for a private account or managing multiple accounts.

However, not all attempts to address this need have been successful. Apps like BeReal, which aimed to encourage authenticity with a smaller circle of friends, fell short in providing the desired user experience. Similarly, Squad, which allowed users to share voice message updates with a select group, struggled to break through the app fatigue that plagues the social media landscape.

The challenge lies in building compelling social products while facing the risk of getting copied industry giants like Meta or TikTok. Startups are disincentivized from investing in unique social platforms, fearing that even if successful, they will be overshadowed larger competitors.

In a world where privacy concerns are at an all-time high, the search for authentic sharing spaces continues. Social media users are left wondering whether they should resort to posting their deepest confessions on platforms like LinkedIn in an act of postmodern irony. Until a suitable solution emerges, individuals will continue to navigate the complex landscape of online expression, seeking spaces where they can be known without fear of judgment or repercussion.

FAQ

What was Twitter’s Circles feature?

Twitter’s Circles feature allowed users to post to an exclusive, hand-picked group of up to 150 people, creating a space for more private and intimate sharing on the platform.

Why did Circles shut down?

The exact reason for the shutdown of Twitter’s Circles feature is not provided in the source article. However, the discontinuation of features on social media platforms often occurs due to changes in company priorities, user engagement, or the need for streamlining product offerings.

What are “finstas” and “alt accounts”?

“Finstas” and “alt accounts” refer to secondary or alternative accounts that users create on social media platforms to share more personal or unfiltered content. These accounts are often kept separate from the user’s main or public account, allowing for more authentic and private sharing.

What is the challenge in building social media platforms that address this need?

Building compelling social media platforms that cater to users’ desire for authenticity and privacy is challenging due to the risk of being copied larger competitors and the general fatigue associated with downloading new apps. Startups often face a difficult path to gaining traction and attracting users in a crowded market dominated established players.