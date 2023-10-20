The Demi Makeup Method: A Subtle Yet Mind-Blowing Technique

The world of TikTok never fails to amaze us with its viral beauty trends, and the latest sensation is the “demi makeup method.” This technique, also known as micro-concealing, aims to create a flawless complexion without looking like you’re wearing any makeup at all. TikTokers have been experimenting with this method for color correction and concealing, and the results are nothing short of remarkable.

So, what exactly is the demi makeup method? Unlike traditional makeup application, this technique focuses on strategically placing color in specific areas to balance and conceal, rather than relying on layers of concealer, foundation, and powder. By using the color wheel as a guide, the demi makeup method brightens certain areas while darkening others, creating a harmonious color palette on your face.

To illustrate, consider the fact that your under eyes are typically darker compared to the apples of your cheeks. By lightening the under eyes and darkening the cheeks, you can bring them into balance. This method may sound simple in theory but requires practice to master. It’s all about understanding your skin’s unique undertones and using the appropriate colors to achieve a natural-looking correction. For instance, if your under eyes appear bluish, using a peach or light orange tone can help brighten them.

While makeup artists have been utilizing this technique for years, it was makeup artist Cara Brook who popularized it for the social media generation, hence the nickname “demi” makeup method. This method is suitable for anyone looking to achieve flawless-looking skin. It effectively brightens dark under eyes and can also be used to correct and cover imperfections.

In conclusion, the demi makeup method offers a subtle yet mind-blowing approach to achieving flawless skin. By strategically placing color and understanding your skin’s undertones, you can create a naturally balanced complexion that appears as though you’re not wearing any makeup at all. Give this viral TikTok trend a try and prepare to be amazed the results!

