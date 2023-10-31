Netflix’s The Deliverance: Exploring the Haunting Tale of Latoya Ammons

Netflix has recently completed filming the highly anticipated movie “The Deliverance,” directed Lee Daniels and based on the chilling story of Latoya Ammons and her family. Previously known as “Demon House,” the movie centers around the Ammons family’s claims of being victims of a demonic possession that spanned over two years and garnered international media attention. The Department of Child Services, Gary Police Department, and hospital staff have all documented and witnessed their inexplicable experiences.

The haunting tale began with strange occurrences in the Ammons’ home, such as swarms of flies in the winter and unexplained creaking sounds in the basement. It escalated to alarming incidents, including Latoya’s oldest daughter levitating above her bed and her middle son inexplicably gliding backward on the floor, wall, and ceiling. These events were witnessed medical professionals and the DCS case manager, who saw her youngest son growling and exhibiting aggressive behavior without any recollection afterward. Despite psychological exams and attempts at exorcism, the bizarre events remained unexplained.

The main character in the movie, Latoya Ammons, will be portrayed singer/songwriter Andra Day, known for her leading role as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Originally, Octavia Spencer was set to join the cast but was later replaced Mo’Nique, reuniting her with director Lee Daniels after their collaboration on the film “Precious.” Other notable actors in the cast include Glenn Close, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis.

“The Deliverance” began filming in June 2022 in Philadelphia and is set to conclude in August. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, serves as the primary filming location. The movie is said to be a character-driven, “event horror” film that delves into the dynamics of the Ammons family as they confront possession and face the horrors that unfold.

Netflix plans to release “The Deliverance” in 2024, promising a unique and captivating horror experience that showcases Lee Daniels’ visionary storytelling approach. As the movie delves into the depths of supernatural terror and familial bonds, audiences eagerly await its release to witness the chilling tale of the Ammons family.

