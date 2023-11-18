The Importance of Collaborations: FOX 26 and The Defender Network Join Forces for Community Empowerment

In an exciting new partnership, FOX 26 has teamed up with The Defender Network, a trusted source of news and information for the Black community in our region for over nine decades. This collaboration aims to deliver even more relevant and engaging content to the community we serve.

During a recent interview on FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Rashi Vats sat down with Aswad Walker, Associate Editor at The Defender Network, to discuss the significance of this alliance and the benefits it brings to the community.

With this partnership, both FOX 26 and The Defender Network aim to deepen their commitment to providing news and information that resonates with the needs and interests of the Black community. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to offer a fresh and unique perspective on current events, stories, and issues that matter most to the community they serve.

