Illegal Loan Apps in India: A Growing Scourge with Devastating Consequences

In recent years, the rise of illegal loan apps in India has become a grave concern, causing immense harm to individuals and families across the country. These apps, which offer quick loans without the rigorous documentation required traditional banks, have seen a surge in popularity, particularly during the pandemic when many people found themselves in dire financial situations.

The story of Bhupendra Vishwakarma, a 35-year-old man from Bhopal, highlights the tragic consequences of these predatory apps. Burdened debt and incessant harassment from recovery agents, Vishwakarma felt trapped and hopeless. He took his own life after receiving a disturbing message threatening to strip him naked and upload the images on social media. Vishwakarma’s case is not unique, as many others have also suffered at the hands of these malicious loan apps.

Shivani Rawat, a 23-year-old college receptionist in Delhi, experienced a similar ordeal. After applying for a loan through an app called “Kreditbe,” Rawat faced relentless harassment from recovery agents, even though she had not received any funds. The situation took a sinister turn when explicit photos of Rawat and her family were circulated representatives of the app, leading to her being forced out of her job and battling thoughts of suicide.

These illegal loan apps, often bearing names similar to legitimate loan providers, operate in a gray area of legality. While some are outright scams, others exploit innocent people through manipulative methods and disregard for regulations set the Reserve Bank of India. These apps not only charge exorbitant interest rates and fees but also access personal information and manipulate images to blackmail borrowers.

Cybersecurity experts estimate that more than 700 illegal loan apps are currently operating in India, with the majority being Chinese-owned. These apps not only harm Indians but have also been found to engage in similar practices in Southeast Asia and certain African countries.

To combat this growing scourge, organizations like the Loan Consumer Association (LCA) have been assisting victims of illegal loan apps providing counseling and helping them file complaints with the authorities. However, the devastating consequences of these apps cannot be ignored, as numerous individuals have fallen into depression and distress as a result of their dealings with these predatory lenders.

It is essential for both the government and individuals to remain vigilant and informed about the dangers posed these illegal loan apps. Stricter regulations, improved cybersecurity measures, and increased awareness are crucial in protecting vulnerable individuals from falling victim to these harmful practices.