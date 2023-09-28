Warning: Sharing Innocent Pictures on Social Media Can Lead to Exploitation, Warns Civil Society

Sharing innocent pictures or videos on social media can have unintended consequences, as artificial intelligence (AI) can transform them into explicit content, warns civil society. Women and children are particularly vulnerable in this era of advanced technology and AI.

Parents are advised the Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education (Magpie) to refrain from sharing pictures or videos of their children online, as tech-savvy individuals can misuse these images or videos. Even innocent posts can be turned into scammed or doctored content, leading to unforeseen problems. It is crucial for parents to prepare their children to be mentally strong and smart enough to face these technological challenges.

The culture of oversharing also plays a role in the exploitation of online content. Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor executive director, Irene Xavier, urges women to exercise caution when uploading pictures of themselves and their families. Revealing images shared with partners have been known to be misused when relationships turn sour. Xavier advises women to think carefully before posting photographs of themselves.

Instances where private Telegram groups uploaded doctored and obscene pictures of innocent victims have been reported. In some cases, women’s pictures have been superimposed in the nude using AI technology. The victims were subsequently harassed or extorted for money. Devious individuals conduct background checks on their targets through deep fakes to defame or exploit them.

It is essential for victims to speak up and seek help from organizations with expertise in dealing with such matters. Reporting incidents to the police is also encouraged. Awareness and caution are essential in protecting oneself and loved ones from the potential dangers of sharing innocent pictures online.

Sources:

– Melaka Action Group for Parents in Education (Magpie)

– Parent Action Group for Education

– Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

– MCA Public Services and Complaints Department