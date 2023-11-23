Can TikTok Provide Reliable Financial Advice About Student Loans?

Amidst the resumption of federal student loan bills, many borrowers are turning to an untraditional source for advice: TikTok. With over 1.3 billion views on the #studentloans tag, the popular social media platform has become a hub for “how to” videos on managing, minimizing, restructuring, and refinancing student loans.

However, borrowers need to exercise caution. While some TikTok content regarding student loans can be helpful, not all advice is accurate or trustworthy. Bobby Matson, CEO of student loan fintech Payitoff, warns that not all information on TikTok has been vetted for accuracy.

Unlike financial advisors who are unbiased and have their clients’ best interests in mind, TikTok influencers generate income from engagement. Matson explains that their financial incentive is based on creating viral videos, without necessarily providing reliable long-term solutions to borrowers.

One particularly concerning video suggested that student loans could be used to invest in real estate, claiming that this method could help borrowers “exit the system” before even starting. Matson clarifies that this is incorrect, as federal student loans are typically disbursed directly to universities, making it impossible to use them for real estate investment without prior experience.

The surge of student loan advice on TikTok highlights the complexity of this type of debt and the lack of reliable resources. Matson emphasizes the importance of verifying advice through external sources such as government resources or reputable financial institutions.

If individuals do choose to seek guidance from social media platforms, Matson suggests looking for sponsored or branded content, as it has likely been vetted for accuracy a company’s risk and compliance team.

While there is a “colossal void” in trustworthy advice on student loans, some software tools like Payitoff and its partners are available to help borrowers analyze their loans and find the best payment plan.

In conclusion, TikTok can provide thought-provoking initial steps for managing student loans, but it is crucial to verify advice from reliable sources to make informed financial decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I trust the student loan advice on TikTok?

Not all TikTok advice about student loans is accurate or reliable. It is important to verify the information from external sources or reputable financial institutions.

2. Is it possible to use student loans to invest in real estate?

No, it is not possible to use federal student loans for real estate investment, as they are typically disbursed directly to educational institutions.

3. Where can I find trustworthy advice on student loan payments?

While a trustworthy source for student loan advice may be lacking, software tools like Payitoff and its partners can help borrowers analyze their loans and find the best payment plan.

4. What should I consider when seeking guidance on TikTok?

If you choose to seek advice on TikTok, look for sponsored or branded content, as it is likely to have been vetted for accuracy a company’s risk and compliance team.

5. How complex are student loans?

Student loans are considered highly complex, with ever-changing rules and regulations. Even financial advisors and policymakers find it challenging to navigate this debt.

